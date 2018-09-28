SOURCE: US PREPARES TO CREATE AN ARAB COALITION AGAINST IRAN

The US Administration seeks to unite Arab states in a coalition to curb Iranian influence and establish “a strong shield” against other threats in the region, UAE newspaper The National announced.

Citing Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arabian Gulf Affairs Tim Lenderking, the newspaper claimed that the coalition will include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt and Jordan in addition to the United States. The new alliance will operate under the name Strategic Coalition for the Middle East.

Lenderking confirmed that the coalition’s efforts will be centered on Iran, which is considered to be “the main threat”, while cooperation in the domain of counter-terrorism and dealing with crises in Syria and Yemen will also be on the table.