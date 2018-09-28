JAYSH AL ISLAM LEADER ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH NATIONAL ARMY

Jaysh al Islam, an Islamist armed faction that used to be a major player in Damascus region before evacuation to Northern Aleppo, has announced its intention to join the Turkish-backed National Army.

According to the group’s leader Issam al Bweidani, Jaysh al Islam will act withing the framework of the National Army, an array of the Free Syrian Army factions operating in Northern Aleppo and Idlib provinces under Turkish supervision.

In an unexpected turn, Al Bweidani also revealed the group’s intention to engage in construction projects, including building a mall, a mosque, a school and 1400 houses in the city of Al Bab in Western Aleppo province.