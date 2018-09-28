INTERNATIONAL COALITION RAISES THE ESTIMATED CIVILIAN DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA AND IRAQ

The US-led International Coalition has raised its estimate of civilian casualties caused by air strikes in Syria and Iraq, the latest Coalition’s report acknowledged.

“The Coalition conducted a total of 30,008 strikes between August 2014 and end of August 2018. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1114 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve,” the report claimed.

In late July, the Coalition command announced that it believed that 1059 civilians had been killed as a result of its actions.

The latest Coalition’s report still puts the scale of civilian casualties considerably lower that the data provided by human rights monitors. According to an activist group Airwars, at least 2832 civilians, including 861 children and 617 women perished in the International Coalition’s strikes. In 170 cases, the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure of vital importance, including 25 education facilities, 15 hospitals and four markets.