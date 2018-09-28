INTERNATIONAL COALITION RAISES THE ESTIMATED CIVILIAN DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA AND IRAQ

/ 3 hours ago September 28, 2018

00

The US-led International Coalition has raised its estimate of civilian casualties caused by air strikes in Syria and Iraq, the latest Coalition’s report acknowledged.

“The Coalition conducted a total of 30,008 strikes between August 2014 and end of August 2018. During this period, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1114 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve,” the report claimed.

In late July, the Coalition command announced that it believed that 1059 civilians had been killed as a result of its actions.

The latest Coalition’s report still puts the scale of civilian casualties considerably lower that the data provided by human rights monitors. According to an activist group Airwars, at least 2832 civilians, including 861 children and 617 women perished in the International Coalition’s strikes. In 170 cases, the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure of vital importance, including 25 education facilities, 15 hospitals and four markets.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.