TURKISH-BACKED MILITANTS LOOT ANCIENT CYRRHUS TO SELL IT ABROAD

Turkish-backed FSA fighters reportedly destroy cultural monuments in Afrin.

Local residents claims militants have carried out archaeological excavations of the ancient Syrian city of Cyrrhus. This site is one of the most famous sites in Syria and is classified on the list of UNESCO and includes a Roman amphitheater and the tomb of the Nebi (Prophet) Huri.

Turkish-backed rebels has established a group to excavate the ruins of Cyrrhus. According to the source, looting of ancient monuments is done at the request of foreign customers, who want to add to their collections.

This is not the fist case of the smuggling of historical values. SMM Syria has already reported Ahrar al Sham militants sold artifacts and archaeological values to Vatican.

Also a number of persons trying to smuggle stolen gold jewellery abroad from militant-held areas of Western Aleppo were detained by border guards: