TURKISH-BACKED MILITANTS LOOT ANCIENT CYRRHUS TO SELL IT ABROAD

/ 8 hours ago September 27, 2018

SYRIA-CONFLICT-TURKEY

Turkish-backed FSA fighters reportedly destroy cultural monuments in Afrin.

Local residents claims militants have carried out archaeological excavations of the ancient Syrian city of Cyrrhus. This site is one of the most famous sites in Syria and is classified on the list of UNESCO and includes a Roman amphitheater and the tomb of the Nebi (Prophet) Huri.

Turkish-backed rebels has established a group to excavate the ruins of Cyrrhus. According to the source, looting of ancient monuments is done at the request of foreign customers, who want to add to their collections.

This is not the fist case of the smuggling of historical values. SMM Syria has already reported Ahrar al Sham militants sold artifacts and archaeological values to Vatican.

Also a number of persons trying to smuggle stolen gold jewellery abroad from militant-held areas of Western Aleppo were detained by border guards:

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.