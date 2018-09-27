S-300 SAM TO COME TO SYRIA ACCOMPANIED



Russia will supply Syria with a batch of short to medium range air defense systems additionally to long range S-300 systems, which will soon be delivered to the country.



According collected reports Syria will receive additional Buk M2E, Pantsir S1 and S-125 Pechora 2M systems which are already in service with the Syrian Arab Air Defense Forces (SyAADF). The report further speculates that the Tor M2E low to medium altitude, short-range air defense system will be also supplied to the Middle Eastern country for the first time ever.

Two days ago, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that Syria will get a S-300 air defense system within the next two weeks in response to the Il-20 incident, which occurred on September 17. According to reports, Russia is also strengthening EW capabilities of its military group in Syria by deploying Krasukha 4 multi-functional jamming stations and R 330ZH Zhitel jamming cellular satellite communication stations in the war-torn country.

While the S-300 system will give Syria a much needed long range anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities, boosting of the medium and short range air defense capabilities will allow the SyAADF to intercept Israel stand-off weapons more successfully.