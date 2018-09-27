RESIDENTS OF WESTERN ALEPPO HELD A PROTEST AFTER ABDUCTION OF MEDICAL WORKERS

A protest against abductions of medical workers has been held by medics and local activists in Western Aleppo province this Wednesday, local sources reported.

The protest was sparked by the abduction of a paramedic Alaa al Aliwi in Sahyan village in Idlib province. Syria Charity, a volunteer group Al Aliwi used to work for, announced that the kidnappers contacted it and demanded 200 thousands dollars in ransom.

The protesters demanded to bring those responsible for the abduction to account and to provide security of the medical workers.

Another case of abduction was reported this Thursday. According to local sources, a group of masked armed men have kidnapped Ibrahim Radwan, a 46-years-old pharmacist working in Sajo hospital near the city of Afrin.

A source close to Radwan said that the perpetrators area likely connected with one of the Free Syrian Army factions active in the area. The kidnappers have not contacted Radwan’s family or colleagues so far.