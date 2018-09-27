LEADERS OF ARMED FACTIONS MEET IN TURKEY TO DISCUSS IDLIB AGREEMENT

Turkey has summoned leaders of armed opposition factions active in Idlib to discuss the details of the agreement on the demilitarization zone in the province.

According to a well-informed source in the Syrian opposition, the discussion is currently centered on the issue of handing over heavy weapons.

Previously a number of armed factions, including Faylaq al Sham, Jaysh al Nasr, 1st Coastal Division and 2nd Coastal Division, agreed to partially accept the terms of the agreement, excluding the heavy weapons issue.

According to the agreement, a 15-20 kilometers buffer zone should be created along the province’s borders. In addition to that, the armed factions active in Idlib are obliged to hand in heavy weapons, a condition that caused protests among several Free Syrian Army factions as well as Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a prominent jihadist group that controls most of Idlib province.