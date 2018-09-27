ACTIVISTS CALL FOR SALVATION AND INTERIM GOVERNMENTS TO DISSOLVE THEMSELVES

A group of opposition activists in Idlib province urged the HTS-linked Syria Salvation Government and Interim Government affiliated to the National Coalition to dissolve themselves.

These demands surfaces against the background of a chaotic security situation and the lack of basic public services in the province.

The activists blamed the two governments for failing to provide local residents with adequate living conditions, systematically violating their rights and cracking down on civil society institution.

The names of the signees did not appper on the statement due to the activists’ fear of reprisal from the HTS militants and the opposition armed factions.