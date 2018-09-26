MATTIS: US TO STAY IN SYRIA AFTER DEFEATING ISIS

The U.S. forces will remain in Syria to train locals after the Islamic State (ISIS), U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said on Monday.

“Once we get those patrols going along the line of contact and we take out the rest of the caliphate, our goal would be to set up local security elements that prevent the return of ISIS while at the same time diplomatically supporting… the Geneva process,” Mattis said on Monday.

The Secretary of Defense has also stated on several occasions in the past that the U.S. will remain in Syria after the defeat of the Islamic State.

However, Mattis’ reasons for remaining in Syria after the defeat of the Islamic State were to curb the Iranian presence inside the country.