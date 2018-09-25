US CARRIES OUT ONE MORE AIRBORNE OPERATION IN ISIS-HELD POCKET IN DEIR EZZOR

One more suspicious activity of the US choppers has been detected in Southeastern Syria.

Local residents claim a number of US helicopters lifted a few ISIS terrorists in al Marashidah town and took them to an unknown destination.

This wasn’t the first time something like that had happened. SMM Syria has already reported similar patterns:

Also SMM Syria has earlier reported about five US military helicopters were flying over the place of clashes between ISIS terrorists and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces “Hasd al Shaabi” in May, 2018.

The American choppers (four Black Hawks and one Chinook) landed on Iraqi territory to the East of Syrian border town of Tell Safouk, took a number of ISIS terrorists and transferred them to an unknown destination:

The same operation was recently carried out by the US-led coalition in Raqqa province: