SYRIAN DEPUTY FM: IDLIB WILL BE RECOVERED

Faisal Mekdad, deputy foreign minister, described the Idlib agreement as part of a wider diplomatic track that created “de-escalation” zones in several areas which he noted had later returned to state rule, Syria’s al-Watan newspaper reported.

Mekdad said however that all Syrian territory would return to state control, echoing Assad’s vow to recover “every inch” of the country.

The Russian-Turkish agreement last week staved off a government attack by agreeing on the creation of a demilitarized zone between rebels and government forces in the northwestern Syria.