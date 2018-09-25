SYRIAN DEPUTY FM: IDLIB WILL BE RECOVERED

/ 9 hours ago September 25, 2018

hrhfigFaisal Mekdad, deputy foreign minister, described the Idlib agreement as part of a wider diplomatic track that created “de-escalation” zones in several areas which he noted had later returned to state rule, Syria’s al-Watan newspaper reported.

Mekdad said however that all Syrian territory would return to state control, echoing Assad’s vow to recover “every inch” of the country.

The Russian-Turkish agreement last week staved off a government attack by agreeing on the creation of a demilitarized zone between rebels and government forces in the northwestern Syria.

