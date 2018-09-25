FSA FIGHTERS SUPPORT ESTABLISHMENT OF DEMILITARIZATION ZONE, BUT REFUSE TO HAND OVER THEIR WEAPONS

The National Front for Liberation militants have agreed to partially accept terms of the Russian-Turkish deal over Idlib.

According to the statement, 1st and 2st FSA coastal divisions, Faylaq al Sham and Jaysh al Nasr rebels agree to assist in creating a demilitarized zone in Idlib, but will not hand over their weapons.

It should be reminded that Hay’at Tahrir al Sham, Hurras al Din, Turkistan Islamic Party and FSA Jaysh al Izza militants have refused to hand over their weapons and retreat from the front lines threatening to attack anyone else who tries to ‘stand in their way’.

The situation will most likely evolve in two directions – either internecine clashes will be inflamed or a large number of terrorists will change their uniform to FSA clothes.

