REPORT: 2832 CIVILIANS KILLED BY INTERNATIONAL COALITION IN SYRIA

Almost three thousand civilians have died as a result of the US-led International Coalition’s actions in Syria since the beginning of its military involvement in 2014, a recent report by the Syrian Network for Human Rights claimed.

According to the report, 2832 civilians, including 861 children and 617 women perished in the International Coalition’s strikes. In 170 cases, the attacks targeted civilian infrastructure of vital importance, including 25 education facilities, 15 hospitals and four markets.

At least 550 thousand people were forced to flee their homes in Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces due to the actions of the International Coalition, its main ally Syrian Democratic Forces and ISIS terror group.

The report puts the death toll among civilians almost three times higher then the official data released by the International Coalition. In its latest report, the Coalition acknowledged responsibility for death of 1059 civilians. The figure covers civilian casualties both in Syria and Iraq.