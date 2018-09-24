KURDISH GROUP URGES HASAKAH RESIDENTS TO PROTEST AGAINST ASAYISH

Kurdish National Council has urged the citizens of Qamishli city in Hasakah province to participate in protests against Asayish security forces affiliated to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Council accused Asayish of violating the rights of civilians and called for an end to the dominance of Democratic Union Party, political wing of the SDF.

The Council also demanded to hold a meeting with the representatives of the US present in the area to discuss the violations committed by their ally.