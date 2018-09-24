KURDISH GROUP URGES HASAKAH RESIDENTS TO PROTEST AGAINST ASAYISH

/ 5 hours ago September 24, 2018

00.jpeg

Kurdish National Council has urged the citizens of Qamishli city in Hasakah province to participate in protests against Asayish security forces affiliated to the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Council accused Asayish of violating the rights of civilians and called for an end to the dominance of Democratic Union Party, political wing of the SDF.

The Council also demanded to hold a meeting with the representatives of the US present in the area to discuss the violations committed by their ally.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.