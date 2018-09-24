HURRAS AL DIN COMMANDER ASSASSINATED IN IDLIB

A field commander of Hurras al Din jihadist faction has been killed by unknown attackers in Kansafra village near Jabal al Zawiyah in Idlib province.

According to local sources, the attackers opened fire on the group’s military commander known as Al Sayaf and fled the place of the incident.

The assassination took place a day after Hurras al Sin rejected the demilitarized zone agreement in Idlib reached by Russia and Turkey.

According to the agreement, a 15-20 kilometers buffer zone should be created along the province’s borders. In addition to that, the armed factions active in Idlib are obliged to hand in heavy weapons, a condition that caused protests among several Free Syrian Army factions as well as Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a prominent jihadist group that controls most of Idlib province.

Hurras al Din was formed this February and includes the groups who splintered from Hayat Tahrir al Sham, such as Jund al Aqsa and Jaysh al Malahim. The group also includes Jaysh al Sahel, Jaysh al Badiya, Saraya al Sahel, Saraya Kabil and Jund al Sharia.