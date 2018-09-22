TURKISH SPECIAL FORCES ARRIVE TO IDLIB

Turkish Army special forces units have arrived to the Syrian province of Idlib in preparation for the implementation of the demilitarized zone agreement reached by Russia and Turkey this week.

According to Turkish media, a special forces battalion from Tunceli province was sent in Idlib to reinforce Turkish observation points which were previously created according to a de-escalation zone agreement.

The arrival of Turkish reinforcements comes as the first step of the Russia-Turkey agreement which stipulates that a 15-20 kilometers buffer zone should be created along the province’s borders. In addition to that, the armed factions active in Idlib are obliged to hand in heavy weapons, a condition that caused protests among several Free Syrian Army factions as well as Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a prominent jihadist group that controls most of Idlib province.