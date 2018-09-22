HTS DETAINS OPPOSITION ACTIVIST DURING IDLIB PROTESTS

/ 2 hours ago September 22, 2018

A prominent opposition activist has been detained by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants during Friday’s mass protests in Idlib province.

According to local sources, Yasar al Salim, one of the most influential opposition figures in the city of Kafr Nabl, was detained by the militants along with another activist Abdulhameed Bayoush.

Is is believed that the activists have been arrested because of their Facebook posts urging citizens of Foua and Kafraya villages to return to their homes. Moreover, the HTS militants did not understand the meaning behind Salim’s poster calling for release of Druze women kidnapped by ISIS terrorists in Sweida province.

