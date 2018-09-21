SENIOR KURDISH OFFICIAL: WE CAN’T KEEP CAPTURED ISIS FIGHTERS FOREVER

Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces are not able to keep captured ISIS terrorists, including foreign fighters, and will have to hand them over to the country of origin, senior official in the Kurdish Administration declared.

According to co-chairman of foreign relations committee of the administration Abdulkareem Omar, some 500 fighters and 500 persons connected to ISIS are currently held in the SDF custody.

“It is a very large number. These ISIS members committed crimes. Their imprisonment provides foreign countries with a possibility to execute justice,” Omar said.

He added that the presence of these fighters constitutes a serious threat to the region which is still suffering from sporadic ISIS attacks.

“We will resort to the means of dialogue and negotiations to return them to their homeland. However, if we fail in that task, we have other choices,” Omar concluded.