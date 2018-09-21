PYD OFFICIAL REVEALS US INTENTIONS TO CONFRONT IRAN IN SYRIA

US intends to confront Iran and curb its influence in Syria, senior Kurdish official claimed in a press statement.

According to Aldar Xelil, co-chairman of Kurdish ruling TEV-DEM coalition and one of the most influential Kurdish political figures, the US seeks to prevent Iran from creating a “Shia crescent” connecting Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, which would provide Tehran with access to the Mediterranean.

He added that Iran is currently subjected to a blockade and is force to pursue new approaches in its policies.

