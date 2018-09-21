500 TRUCKS WITH US MILITARY SUPPLIES ENTERED SYRIA IN SEPTEMBER

Pentagon has sent more than 500 trucks loaded with weapons and equipment to Northern Syria since the beginning of September, informed sources reported.

The city of Hasakah served as a destination point for the majority of the trucks, while a number of them arrived to the city of Manbij contested by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey.

It is believed that the delivered equipment will be used by the US troops stationed at numerous bases in Northern Syria.

Last week it was revealed that the US-led International Coalition forces are building two new military bases near the city of Qamishli. The first base will be established in Hebo village east of the city, while the Jumaaya village west of Qamishli has been chosen as the location of the second base.