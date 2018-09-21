500 TRUCKS WITH US MILITARY SUPPLIES ENTERED SYRIA IN SEPTEMBER

/ 5 hours ago September 21, 2018

00

Pentagon has sent more than 500 trucks loaded with weapons and equipment to Northern Syria since the beginning of September, informed sources reported.

The city of Hasakah served as a destination point for the majority of the trucks, while a number of them arrived to the city of Manbij contested by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkey.

It is believed that the delivered equipment will be used by the US troops stationed at numerous bases in Northern Syria.

Last week it was revealed that the US-led International Coalition forces are building two new military bases near the city of Qamishli. The first base will be established in Hebo village east of the city, while the Jumaaya village west of Qamishli has been chosen as the location of the second base.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.