SDF SUSTAINS CASUALTIES IN FIGHT AGAINST ISIS

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have lost a number of fighters to ISIS in clashes and terror attacks in Deir Ezzor and Raqqa provinces, local sourced reported.

In Raqqa, an IED explosion targeted an SDF vehicle near Tel Osman village, leaving eight SDF members between killed and wounded. Another IED exploded near Women’s Union building in Raqqa city and killed three SDF fighters.

In Deir Ezzor, seven SDF fighters died in a suicide bomber attack near Al Baghur village. ISIS terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

ISIS media outlet has also declared that the terrorists targeted a convoy of US and SDF vehicles in the outskirts of Hasakah city. The terror group has not stated whether the attack resulted in any casualties.