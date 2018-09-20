FRENCH TROOPS PARTICIPATE IN SDF OFFENSIVE IN DEIR EZZOR

French soldiers along other US-led International Coalition units are participating in the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) offensive against ISIS in eastern Deir Ezzor, Kurdish media reported.

According to the reports, the French troops are present near Hajin and Baghuz al Fawqani, where the SDF are currently slowly advancing against ISIS.

In the beginning of September, a group of French servicemen has arrived to a U.S. military base in Al Sayidiya village east of Manbij, local sources reported.

French military were also spotted an the U.S.-led coalition headquarters in the Culture Centre in the city of Manbij. The exact number of the French troops residing in the city was not disclosed.

In addition to that, spokesman of the Manbij Military Council Sherwan Derwish announced that the French military “routinely” participate in patrolling the deconfliction line between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army factions along the river of Sajur near the city of Manbij.