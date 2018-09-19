OTHER MILITANT GROUPS REJECT RUSSIAN-TURKISH AGREEMENT ON IDLIB

In addition to HTS terrorists, a number of militant groups have reportedly refused to implement the terms of the Russian-Turkish deal on Idlib province.

According to the source, Hurras al Din, Turkistan Islamic Party and FSA Jaysh al Izza militants have refused to hand over their weapons and retreat from the front lines threatening to attack anyone else who tries to ‘stand in their way’.

It would be expected that local clashes can take place in the province of Idlib. Turkish forces will be forced to subdue militants in accordance with the deal.