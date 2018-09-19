OPPOSITION REJECTS CONSTITUTION AND RECONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

/ 6 hours ago September 19, 2018

00

Syrian opposition activists have launched a campaign against drafting a new constitution for the country, insisting that any efforts should be preceded by ousting the government of Bashar Assad.

The activists rejected participation in reconstruction project under the same pretext. “No constitution, no reconstruction before overthrow of Bashar,” reads a slogan coined by the opposition.

The activists have also called on residents of Northern Syria to take to the streets this Friday in a show of protest against the Syrian government.

