“JIHADISTS’ DRUGS”: NO REALITY, NO FEAR

Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have liberated Quneitra province a few months ago but there are still a lot of findings reminding to local residents the previous presence of terrorists in their houses.

As soon as it was reported that SAA liberated Quneitra province many local residents who were forced to leave their native villages and towns have started to return back to their homes. Among such a refugees was Ahmad Faysal who just came back to normal life in the vicinity of Al Hamidiyah town. Yesterday he has found a plastic bag with Captagon drugs in his house. It was carefully hidden in the wall.

Captagon, is a combination of amphetamine, a stimulant, and theophylline, a drug traditionally used to treat respiratory diseases such as asthma. However jihadists started to use it as drugs for keeping themselves awake for long periods of time.

Captagon is widely-spread in the ranks of ISIS. So, suicide bombers like Manchester terrorist Salman Abedi, were said to be pumped full of drugs before they were sent on a mission, giving them red eyes and a distinctive look of confusion. The drug turns the terrorists both into “unforgiving killing machines” and “stupid degraded men”.

There’s a video on the net showing a captured terrorist from Al Nasra Front being interviewed by the Syrian State TV and not believing he’s in hands of the Syrian Army.

We’ve reported that these drugs were captured by Syrian authorities in Latakia province. And FSA Maghawir al Thawra militants have reportedly found a massive cache of more than 300,000 pills of Captagon near al Tanf, an area on Syria’s southeast border with Iraq on May 31.