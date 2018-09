A Free Syrian Army Faction Ahrar al Sharqiya claimed it has detained members of ISIS sleeper cell near the Shamarin refugees camp in Northern Aleppo province.

According to the group’s statement, ISIS terrorists attempted to pass through Ayn al Dadat checkpoint using fake papers.

Local sources reported that the busted ISIS cell consisted of five members, including a field commander. The detained confessed that they were planning on crossing the border and entering Turkey.