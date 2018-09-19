GULF STATES WELCOME IDLIB AGREEMENT

Foreign Ministry of Qatar has issued a statement welcoming the Russia-Turkey agreement on the stabilization of the situation in Idlib province.

The statement praised the agreement for contributing to putting an end to bloodshed and avoiding a large humanitarian catastrophe.

The agreement provides a possibility to exert international efforts in order to solve the crisis and lay foundation for a just peace between the sides of conflict, the statement reads.

The Idlib agreement has also receive positive assessment from Kuwait. The results of negotiations between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan dominated the headlines of Kuwaiti media, who called the agreement “a beginning of the resolution”.

The meeting between the leaders of Russia and Turkey was held this Tuesday in Sochi. The two presidents managed to reach an agreement over establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib, preventing a large scale offensive on the province, which remains the last area of Northern Syria controlled by the armed opposition factions. According to the agreement, the militants will move their position 15-20 kilometers back from the front lines in addition to handing down heavy weaponry. The observance of the agreement will be monitored by joint Russian-Turkish efforts.