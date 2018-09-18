OPPOSITION BAN CIVILIANS FROM TRAVELING TO GOVERNMENT-CONTROLLED AREAS IN ALEPPO

Local administrative councils established by the Syrian opposition in Northern Aleppo province banned local residents from traveling to the areas controlled by the Syrian government, local sources reported.

The councils of Souran, Marea, Akhtarin, Dabiq and Kafra villages issued statements explicitly forbidding civilians from heading to the government-held areas. Only those who received special permission and people with medical conditions area allowed to leave the opposition-controlled territory.

The councils justified this decision by claiming that it seeks to provide security and deny terrorists the possibility to move freely through the area.