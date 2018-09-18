JAYSH AL TAWHID MEMBERS ALLOWED TO TRAVEL AROUND HOMS PROVINCE AFTER RECONCILIATION DEAL

/ 7 hours ago September 18, 2018

Members of Jaysh al Tawhid group have received travel passes allowing them to move freely around Homs province.

According to local sources, the passes were issued by the Russian Reconciliation Center and were distributed among the group’s field commanders and some of the rank members.

The group has previously struck a reconciliation deal with the Syrian government. The deal, brokered by the Russian side, enabled the militants to settle their legal status and charged them with providing security in the area.

