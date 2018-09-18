HTS REJECTS RUSSIAN-TURKISH AGREEMENT ON IDLIB

/ 10 hours ago September 18, 2018

675786

Hay’at Tahrir al Sham shari Abu al Yaqadhan al Masri reacted with extreme outrage to the announcement of a new Turkish-Russian deal for Syria’s Idlib.

He has posted a condemning massage on Telegram, which reads as follows:

For the continuation of the jihad and the rule of Sharia, the way forward is striking necks.

Whoever asks you to surrender your weapon, he deserves most to be fought, ahead of others.

Whoever retreats from his slogans of ‘continuing the fight until the regime is toppled’ and surrenders his weapon, he is a hypocrite frog*.

Whoever manufactures problems to eliminate the mujahid factions to advance the Sochi agreement, he is a traitor [intelligence] agent.

The coming days are pregnant with surprises, so prepare for epic battles.

“Frog” is a Syrian opposition neologism for someone who flips to join the government

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.