HTS REJECTS RUSSIAN-TURKISH AGREEMENT ON IDLIB

Hay’at Tahrir al Sham shari Abu al Yaqadhan al Masri reacted with extreme outrage to the announcement of a new Turkish-Russian deal for Syria’s Idlib.

He has posted a condemning massage on Telegram, which reads as follows:

For the continuation of the jihad and the rule of Sharia, the way forward is striking necks.

Whoever asks you to surrender your weapon, he deserves most to be fought, ahead of others.

Whoever retreats from his slogans of ‘continuing the fight until the regime is toppled’ and surrenders his weapon, he is a hypocrite frog*.

Whoever manufactures problems to eliminate the mujahid factions to advance the Sochi agreement, he is a traitor [intelligence] agent.

The coming days are pregnant with surprises, so prepare for epic battles.

“Frog” is a Syrian opposition neologism for someone who flips to join the government

