HTS AND FAYLAQ AL SHAM CLASH OVER CHECKPOINT IN AFRIN

Clashes between militants of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) and Faylaq al Sham occurred in Afrin due to power struggle between the rival groups, local sources reported.

The HTS militants have stormed Faylaq al Sham positions at Dar Balut checkpoint, establishing control over it last night.

Today, the groups entered into negotiations which have resulted in the HTS handing the checkpoint back to Faylaq al Sham.

In the recent months, Afrin has witnessed an increase in the infighting between the rival armed factions.

Clashes erupted between Ahrar Al-Sharqiya and Al-Farouq battalion in Jenderes area in Northern Aleppo. The conflict was triggered by an argument during the distribution of property stolen by the militants from the citizens of Kuran village. In addition to that, a conflict between the so-called free police officers and members of Faylaq al Rahman group in the city of Afrin escalated to a gunfight.