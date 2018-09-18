ANOTHER BATCH OF HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED IN RAQQA

11 bodies of civilians have been discovered by volunteers under debris in the city of Raqqa, First Response Team volunteer group reported.

According to the group’s statement, four bodies, including one female, were found in a mass grave at the Al Atiq Mosque square. Four more corpses, including two children, were discovered under a destroyed building in Al Badou district, and another three under debris in Al Haramiya district.

A total of 2350 bodies have been discovered by the volunteers since the beginning of the year, the group added.

Last month, at least 57 bodies of civilians who died in the US-led International Coalition air strikes were discovered in the center of the city.