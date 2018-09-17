EXCLUSIVE: LEAKED FOOTAGE REVEALS WHITE HELMETS PREPARATIONS FOR CHEMICAL ATTACK FALSE FLAG

The Syrian Electronic Army (SEA) has released a leaked footage of a rehearsal of the White Helmets for the chemical weapons provocation filming.

The video describes allegedly a dress rehearsal of the ‘rescue workers’ immediately before the staging of the chemical attack false flag.

A main speaker instructs each participant what does he do. “We have to make it much more real in comparison with the last time for people to believe us,” – he said. Each White Helmets member has play to role. The main speaker alternately inquires about their readiness. He finds of the preparedness of those responsible for pouring water, etc. The speaker points out a person involved in playing victim and those who pull him out.

SMM Syria has earlier released an exclusive raw footage of White Helmets operating in unidentified location in Syria where allegedly the Syrian government forces had used CW or other banned weapons against civilians: