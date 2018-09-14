TURKEY WORRIED OF SDF COOPERATING WITH SYRIAN TROOPS IN IDLIB

Turkish leadership is concerned with the possibility of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supporting the Syrian Arab Army in the upcoming Idlib offensive.

The concerns were voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in his opinion piece published by the New York Times.

“New reports suggest that the Y.P.G., a terrorist group operating from Syria that has received arms and aid paid for by American taxpayers, has forged an alliance with Mr. Assad and is sending troops as part of a deal brokered in July to help him recapture Idlib from the rebels,” Turkish minister wrote.

YPG is the military wing of Kurdish Democratic Union party and the dominant force in the US-backed SDF. Turkish authorities consider YPG a terror group and an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Last week it was reported that Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been stopped by the US from supporting the Syrian Arab Army offensive in Idlib province, a source close to the Kurdish administration reported. According to the source, Washington rejected the possibility of SDF cooperating with government forces and forces them to back down from their promises of support for the offensive against the jihadi factions active in Idlib.

Previously, Kurdish leadership figures have multiple times expressed readiness to participate in the offensive. Over a month ago, co-chairman of the Executive Committee of the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM) Eldar Khalil announced that the Kurds are ready to play a role in the liberation of Idlib.

In turn, former co-chairman of Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslim confirmed that the Kurdish units are ready to “fight side by side” with the SAA units if they choose to end the Turkish presence in northern Syria. He also stressed at the time that the US has no influence on the decisions taken by the Kurdish administration.