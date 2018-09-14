ISRAEL CANCELS SUPPORT FOR SYRIAN ARMED FACTIONS

Israeli authorities have closed the support program which has lasted for two years and supported the armed groups active in Southern Syria.

The Israeli Army spokesman Avichay Adraee has declared that the program titled “Good Neighbor” has been officially terminated.

Last week it was revealed that the Israeli military have been using the program, which was supposedly purely humanitarian, to provide the militants with large amounts of cash, weapons and ammunition.

At least 12 armed groups received Israeli support, which included assault rifles, machine guns, mortar launchers and transport vehicles.

However, the militants eventually blamed Israel for “betraying them” after the support was unexpectedly cut and the groups’ members denied entry to Israel.