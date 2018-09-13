US-LED COALITION CREATES TWO NEW BASES NEAR QAMISHLI

/ 4 hours ago September 13, 2018

00

They US-led International Coalition forces have started building two new military bases in the vicinity of Qamishli city, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the first base will be established in Hebo village east of the city, while the Jumaaya village west of Qamishli has been chosen as the location of the second base.

The sources added that around 70 American and French servicemen have been deployed to Hebo since more than a year.

With the construction of these bases, the total number of the International Coalition’s facilities in Syria will increase to 17. Most of the Coalition’s bases are located in Northern Syria, with the exception of Al Tanf base on the Syria-Iraq border in Homs province.

