MILITANTS PREVENT CIVILIANS FROM LEAVING IDLIB

Militants of the armed factions active in Idlib are actively preventing civilians from leaving the province and intend to use them as human shields.

According to relatives of the people trapped inside the last stronghold of the armed factions, including both Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army and jihadist groups like Hayat Tahrir al Sham, the militants don’t allow them to leave.

Because of the pressure from the armed factions, the civilians cannot use the humanitarian corridors created by the Syrian Arab Army, the relatives complained.

The situation is further exacerbated by the militants stubborn refusal to surrender. Thousand of jihadists, including foreign fighters, are determined to reject any peaceful initiatives laid out by the Syrian government or international parties.