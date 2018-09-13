HTS AND WHITE HELMETS FORCED TO CHANGE SCRIPT OF CHEMICAL ATTACK FALSE FLAG

The White Helmets and Hay’at Tahrir al Sham reportedly prepare three more scenarios of staging chemical attack.

According to the source, HTS terrorists have prepared about 12 civilians who speak English fluently in Idlib to contact foreign media. The main task of them – to bring them to the place where “chemical attack” happened.

The reports say HTS terrorists jointly with White Helmets members have adopted a new strategy after their past plans were disclosed and their “security services” have spread contradictory rumors in the past two days for false-flag chemical attacks to divert attentions from the regions for real strikes.

In addition to earlier pointed out scripts of the chemical attack provocation preparing, militants and “rescue volunteers” sent a cargo of 5 capsules containing chlorine gas to FSA Jaysh al Izza fighters operating in the area between the two towns of al Lataminah and Kafr Zita towns.