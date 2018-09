Armenia will send about 100 its soldiers to Syria to join the humanitarian mission.

The Armenian military delegation will be consisted of humanitarian experts, including doctors, sappers engineers and various military specialists.

Prime-minister of #Armenia Nikol #Pashinyan will send military specialists, sappers, engineers and doctors to #Syria as a part of a joint #humanitarian mission. The main objective of the mission is to provide assistance to the #Armenian community in #Aleppo and throughout Syria — SMM Syria (@smmsyria) September 11, 2018

Armenia has already sent at least 94 tons of food and essentials have been delivered as humanitarian aid for the Syrians in cooperation with the Russian military.