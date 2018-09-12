SAA GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE IN EASTERN HOMS

The Syrian Arab Army has launched an offensive towards the border with Iraq in eastern Homs province, government media reported.

According to the reports, the operation kicked off this Tuesday from Al Sukhnah area. The Syrian troops are advancing in the direction of Al Tanf border brossing, where a base of the US-led International Coalition is located.

The operation seeks to clear the area from ISIS terrorists who escapted to Eastern Syria from Sweida province.

Last week, the US-led coalition forces stationed at Al Tanf began a surprise exercise. The drills will involve some 100 US servicemen flying assault helicopters and conducting live fire training in the 55-km restricted area around Al Tanf.