RUSSIAN MOD: WHITE HELMETS AND ITS ALLIED FIGHTERS NEARLY FINISH CHEMICAL ATTACK FALSE FLAG

Militants have reportedly selected 22 children with their parents of Aleppo province to be involved in upcoming chemical attack false flag.

The reports say orphans are still held in Hay’at Tahrir al Sham jail. They are expected to be truly killed during staged filming of the “chemical attack” where terrorists are going to use real clorine-based poisons. Hurras al Din terrorists are responsible for preparing of shooting places.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, the White Helmets has filmed at least 9 footages to release them on the Internet and 2 videos to send them to the UN and OPCW.

A number of sources claim the location of upcoming “chemical attack” can be replaced from Jisr al Shughur town to Kafr Zita town. Also the Arabic-language al Mayadeen channel reported foreign sponsors of the White Helmets had ordered them to relocate the place of alleged chemical attack provocation from Jisr al Shughur town to Qalaat al-Madiq and Kafr Nabudah towns of Hama province.