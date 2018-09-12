DUTCH GOVERNMENT DECLARES FSA FACTION AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

/ 2 hours ago September 12, 2018

00

The Dutch public prosecution department has declared Jabhat al Shamiya, a Free Syrian Army faction active in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, as a terrorist organization.

The group was labelled “salafist and jihadistic”, “striving for the setting up of the caliphate” and can be qualified as nothing else but a “criminal organization of terrorist intent,” the prosecutor’s office claimed.

A Dutch citizen is currently facing court for being a member of the group, local media reported.

At the same time, it was revealed that Jabhat al Shamiya has received pick-up trucks and uniform from the Dutch government in secret “non-lethal” assistance program which lasted from 2015 to the beginning of this year.

This weekend, Dutch foreign and trade ministers addressed the country’s parliament, confirming that the Netherlands has stopped supporting Syrian armed factions. The ministers explained that the support “has not had the desired effects”.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.