DUTCH GOVERNMENT DECLARES FSA FACTION AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

The Dutch public prosecution department has declared Jabhat al Shamiya, a Free Syrian Army faction active in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, as a terrorist organization.

The group was labelled “salafist and jihadistic”, “striving for the setting up of the caliphate” and can be qualified as nothing else but a “criminal organization of terrorist intent,” the prosecutor’s office claimed.

A Dutch citizen is currently facing court for being a member of the group, local media reported.

At the same time, it was revealed that Jabhat al Shamiya has received pick-up trucks and uniform from the Dutch government in secret “non-lethal” assistance program which lasted from 2015 to the beginning of this year.

This weekend, Dutch foreign and trade ministers addressed the country’s parliament, confirming that the Netherlands has stopped supporting Syrian armed factions. The ministers explained that the support “has not had the desired effects”.