BUNDESTAG: GERMANY’S PARTICIPATION IN SYRIA STRIKES WILL VIOLATE CONSTITUTION

/ 6 hours ago September 12, 2018

00

By participating in a possible strikes against the Syrian government forces Germany will violate its own constitution and human rights, the German Bundestag research service announced.

“Any involvement of the Bundeswehr in Syria in the form of ‘retaliatory strikes’ against poison gas facilities would be against the human rights and unconstitutional,” the service’s report says.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the government acknowledged the parliament’s assessment. He also confirmed that the parliament has the final vote in the decisions concerning the country’s participation in military operations.

The U.S. has previously threatened to attack Syrian military positions in case a chemical attack takes place during the government offensive in Idlib province. The French Ministry of Defense has joined these threats, hinting at the possibility of conducting independent operations against the Syrian army.

