30 CIVILIANS DETAINED BY SDF IN MANBIJ

Fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have detained around 20 civilians east of the city of Manbij in Aleppo province, local sources reported.

According to the reports, nearly two dozens of Tishrin village residents have been detained by the SDF on Al Qaws checkpoint. The civilians were reportedly taken away to be forcefully recruited into the SDF.

This Monday, the SDF fighters have detained dozens of civilians in western Raqqa in the forces recruitment campaign. The SDF units stormed houses of civilians in Al Sukkariya village, detaining Khalil Mustafa al Jawri, Ahmad al Ali and Abdulkhaleq Shaddo before taking them to a training camp. Dozens more were detained in the villages of Khunayzat and al Kalita in Northwestern Raqqa.