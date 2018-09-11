COMPLETE LIST OF US MILITARY BASES IN SYRIA

American troops are spread across hundreds of miles of Syrian territory.
SMM Syria presents a summary of the US army military bases in the country:
- Tabqa airbase
Located in the province of Raqqa.
The US renovated the airbase since its backed SDF had captured it from ISIS in 2017. They also optimized logistics operations related to services for the activities of tactical aircraft and strike helicopters.
- Al Jabat airbase
Located in the province of Raqqa.
The airbase receives transport aircraft and attack helos.
- Shaddadi base
Located in the province of Hasakah.
The airbase receives transport aircraft and attack helos.
- Rumelan airfield
Located in the province of Hasakah.
YPG and US DoD deny any attempt to establish an US airbase and deny that the US controls the airfield. Work on the airstrip is assumed to be at the direction of US CENTCOM, to used by the US for logistics in supporting the SDF against ISIS. US Special Forces soldiers are currently operating in Syria in support of the SDF and would purportedly use the airfield for Syrian operations.
- Septe military airbase
Located in the province of Aleppo.
The airbase receives transport aircraft and attack helos.
- An airbase near Qulayb mountain
Located in the province of Hasakah.
The airbase receives transport aircraft and attack helos.
- Derik base
Located in the al Malikiyah town of Hasakah province.
The town is a base for Derik Military Academy. Thousand of troops are trained by the US volunteer veterans here.
- Ayn Issa base
Located near the city of Ayn Issa of Raqqa province.
- Kobani base
Located near the city of Ayn al Arab of Aleppo province.
The base currently is used by French Forces.
- Khirbat al Talay base
Located to the West of Septe military base in the province of Aleppo.
- Kharab Hisaq base
Located on the territory of the Lafarge cement plant
The plant was partially destroyed by ISIS and now is used by US and SDF as a military base and airfield.
- Manbij city
Located in the province of Aleppo.
The city is controlled by the US and Turkish troops.
- Tall Baydar base
Located near Qulayb mountin in the province of Hasakah.
- Green village
Located in the province of Deir Ezzor.
- Al Tanf base
Located in the province of Homs.
The US army use this base to train militants.