TURKISH-BACKED FSA FACTIONS DECLARE READINESS TO SUPPORT MILITANTS IN IDLIB

Factions of the so-called National Army made up from Turkish-backed armed groups active in northern Aleppo are ready to support the militants in Idlib province, the group’s representative claimed.

According to the National Army’s spokesman Muhammad Hamideen, the group “will not remain idle” in case the Syrian Arab Army and its allies launch an offensive against the militants in Idlib. He added that they will act regardless of whether Turkey gives them an order or not.

Turkish media has previously reported that the Free Syrian Army factions in Aleppo have been informed by Turkey to remain on high alert and be ready to dispatch forces and weaponry to the front lines.

In addition to that, during the last week Turkey has doubled the number of its forces stationed at the border with Syria and deployed rocket and artillery launchers along the border.