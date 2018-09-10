SENIOR SDF COMMANDER KILLED UNDER UNCLEAR CIRCUMSTANCES IN MANBIJ

A prominent commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been killed in an IED blast near the city of Manbij, local sources reported.

The commmander named Abdurahman Mahmoud Jaafar was driving a vehicle when he was targeted by a roadside bomb. He died of inflicted wounds.

In the recent months, the city of Manbij has been hit with a wave of protests against the SDF. A conflict between the SDF fighters and members of Beni Said tribe occurred in Manbij after the fighters detained and killed two members of the tribe. Another conflict between fighters of Manbij military council and locals of Sayda village has resulted in a number of injuries from both sides.

Last Wednesday, another IED exploded near the city center. The IED was planted near Al Iman school close to the positions of the SDF fighters. No one suffered in the explosion.

In a separate incident, a group of unkwnown attackers opened fire on the fighters of Jaysh al Thuwar, an Arab group in the SDF ranks. No casualties were reported.