KURDISH ADMINISTRATION URGES TO EXERCISE RESTRAINT OVER CLASHES IN QAMISHLI

The Syrian Democratic Council has urged all sides to exercise restraint over the clashes between the Kurdish Asayish security forces and the Syrian government forces in the city of Qamishli.

In a statement published on its official site, the Council said that none of the sides will benefit from the escalation and stressed the importance of dialogue in finding the solution to the conflict.

The clashes between the Syrian servicemen and the Asayish members occurred at a checkpoint manned by Asayish near the city center. At least seven Asayish members and 11 government soldiers were killed in the incident.