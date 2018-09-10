FIRST BATCH OF DARAYA RESIDENTS RETURN TO THEIR HOMES

The first batch of refugees from Daraya city located west of Damascus has return to their homes after the area was liberated from the militants.

According to the local council of Daraya, 470 people have come back to the city and are now free to travel in the area as they see fit.

It is expected that from 100 to 500 people will arrive to Daraya everyday. Local administration estimates that the operation will take two or three weeks and will allow some nine thousand people to return. After that, the city will become open for everyone.