TWO SDF FIGHTERS INJURED IN AN IED EXPLOSION IN RAQQA

An IED explosion left two fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) injured in the city of Raqqa this Saturday, local sources reported.

The explosion targeted a SDF vehicle passing along the road between Raqqa and Al Adnaniya village. The victims were taken to Raqqa military hospital where they received medical treatment.

On Thursday, the SDF units imposed additional security measures in Raqqa after two of its security apparatus members were wounded in a shootout the previous night. A day before the city was hit by mass protests caused by complete water and electricity shutdown.